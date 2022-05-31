Mother kills six kids in Mahad, attempts suicide

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Raigad/Mumbai,
  • May 31 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 14:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking and tragic incident, a woman jumped into a well along with her six children in a village at Mahad in the Raigad district, around 170 km from downtown Mumbai. 

While the six children, all aged below 10 died, the woman managed to come out alive after locals came to her rescue. 

The woman was identified as Runa Sahini (30).

The deceased include five girls - Roshni Sahini (10), Karishma Sahini (8), Reshma Sahini (8), Vidya Sahini (5) and Radha Sahini (one-and-half-years) and a boy Shivraj Sahini (3). 

The Mahad MIDC police station has registered a case.

Investigations were underway. 

Initial reports said that there were frequent quarrels between the woman and her husband.

