Mountaineers’ annual meet returns after forced two-year sabbatical

Girimitra Sammelan, the largest congregation of mountaineers in India, will be held on July 9-10 in Mumbai. The annual meeting is returning after a break of two years necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Former principal of the famed Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Brig. (Retd) Ashok Abbey, who also headed the Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF), and the current IMF president Prof Harshavanti Bisht will be present at the event, which will be held at Maharashtra Seva Sangh in Mulund.

This year, the central theme of the congregation is 'Shifts in Mountaineering'.

The Girimitra Sammelan is organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Seva Sangh’s ‘Girimitra Wing’; this will be the 19th edition of the convention, which every mountaineer looks forward to each year. Around 600 enthusiasts attend the annual conference held every year on the second weekend of July.

Young Zingaro Trekkers, a 40-year-old city-based non-profit, are the organiser for this year’s meet.

“A lot of changes have happened in mountaineering in the last 70 years, since the activity started gaining popularity in the country, which led to the selection of the theme ‘Shifts in mountaineering’,” one of the organising members said.

“Changes, including those in the environment, science and technology, transport and communication and commercialization have led to a lot of shifts in the way the activity is pursued. It is essential to evaluate the journey till now and think about which way we are headed in the future. It will be our attempt to deliberate on the same at the 19th Girimitra Sammelan,” said Milind Joshi, the chief for the meet.

Brig. Abbey, who has been integral part of Indian and international expeditions in the Karakoram and other parts of the Himalayas, has chosen to speak on the way ahead for Indian mountaineering, while Prof. Bisht, who has researched on tourism and environment in the Himalayas and been part of many climbs as well, will speak on central theme.