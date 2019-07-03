M'rashtra: 2 killed after dam breach in Ratnagiri dist

2 people were killed and more than 20 others are reportedly missing after the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Konkan region breached on Tuesday night following heavy downpour.

At least 20 persons from nearby villages are missing, reports reaching Mumbai said.

The dam breach has caused a flood like situation in seven villages located downstream.

Ratnagiri district disaster management unit has reached the spot.

The NDRF has also been mobilised.

A dozen houses near the dam have been washed away.

More details are awaited.