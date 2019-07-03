M'rashtra: 9 killed after dam breach in Ratnagiri dist

At least 9 people were killed and more than 19 others went missing after the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra breached on Tuesday night following heavy rains.

A local police officer said 9 bodies have been recovered so far while 19 people are still missing.

The dam breach has caused a flood like situation in seven villages located downstream. A dozen houses near the dam have been washed away.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, Vishal Gaikwad said a search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police personnel.

"Police have moved the villagers to safety. The situation is under control now," he said.

Another police officer said rescue operations were hampered initially due to darkness and sudden influx of water.

Local public representatives alleged that the government neglected their pleas for maintenance of the dam.

They claimed to have written to the administration about the cracks in the walls of the dam, but no action was taken.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said villagers in the vicinity of the Tiware dam had complained of cracks in the dam.

(With PTI inputs)