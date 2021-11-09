MSRTC is filing contempt petition over employees' strike: Anil Parab

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said a contempt petition was being filed over the ongoing strike of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Initially an Industrial Court had declared the strike illegal and later the Bombay High Court too declared the stir as illegal when some other unions gave the strike call, Parab told reporters here as the agitation entered the 13th day.

The high court, in its order, had dubbed the unions' stand as "adamant". "Despite this, the strike is on. When yesterday we brought this to the notice of the HC, it suggested that you can file a contempt petition. Hence the MSRTC is filing a contempt petition," the minister said.

The HC was likely to hear the contempt of court plea on Wednesday, he added.

The high court directed the state to set up a three-member committee on Monday morning to consider the employees' demand of the corporation's merger with the state government, and "by 5 pm" (on the same day) the panel was set up, Parab pointed out. "From our side, we have done everything that was to be done," he said, adding that decision about the demand of merger of the MSRTC will be taken by the committee set up on the HC directive.

Parab, who is also chairman of the MSRTC, one of the biggest state transport bodies in the country, added that he will continue to talk to the unions, and appealed them to call off the strike. "MSRTC is under huge financial burden. In the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has further worsened. Currently, the cumulative loss is Rs 12,000 crore," he said.

The state government has fulfilled all the demands of the unions except salary increment, and he had assured that it would be resolved after Diwali, Parab said.

The decision about merger cannot be taken in one day, he added. "It is not an issue of one corporation. There are several such corporations. The state government will have to take a policy decision. But while taking such decision, the government will have to consider the financial situation of the state, earnings and expenditure of the MSRTC," the minister said.

To prevent overcharging by private vehicles during the strike, he has instructed RTO officials to ensure that these vehicles charge the same fare as MSRTC, he said. Bus operations at 247 out of 250 depots of the MSRTC remained closed on Tuesday.

