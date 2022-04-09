MSRTC protest was plan to harm Sharad Pawar: NCP

A day after a group of state transport employees charged towards the Mumbai bungalow of Sharad Pawar and pelted stones and hurled chappals, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi said that it was part of a conspiracy to cause harm to the NCP president.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with top police brass and asked Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to tender a report on the incident.

A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are now staging a sit-in at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after being evicted out of the Azad Maidan.

MSRTC workers’ lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, who was arrested by the Gamdevi police in connection with the incident, has been remanded to police custody by the Esplanade magistrate’s court.

Senior NCP leader and state housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said: “From the incident it is clear that they wanted to cause harm to Pawar saheb. The incident needs to be investigated in detail.”

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “What happened yesterday is not agitation, it was an attack.” He said that the police should go into the root of the incident. “Who is this Sadavarte…at whose house is he staying…who is financing him?..these need to be found out.”

