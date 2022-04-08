MSRTC workers protest outside Sharad Pawar's house, blame him for their losses

Over 100 employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a massive protest outside the bungalow of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Thousands of MSRTC workers have been on strike since November 2021 demanding that they be treated on par with Maharashtra government employees and that the corporation be merged with the government.

The issue is also being heard in the Bombay High Court and sorting it out has also become a major challenge for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Hundred of employees went near the Silver Oak residence of Pawar in the Breach Candy area of Mumbai. A posse of police personnel has been deployed by the Mumbai police and top cops have reached the spot.

Some employees even hurled their footwear towards his house. "Some 120 MSRTC employees have died by suicide during the strike. These are not suicides, but murders of the state policy. We are firm on our demand of merger of the MSRTC with the state government. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done anything to resolve the issue," an agitating employee of the MSRTC said.

"We respect the decision of the Bombay High Court given yesterday, but we were discussing the issues with the state government, which has been elected by the people. This elected government did nothing for us. Chanakya of this government- Sharad Pawar - is also responsible for our losses," said another protesting employee of the MSRTC. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed in November 2019.

Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was seen pleading with the agitating employees to maintain calm.

With PTI inputs

