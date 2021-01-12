Muchhad Paanwala's owner arrested in drug case in Mumbai

Mumbai’s famed Mucchad Paanwala has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as the federal agency continued its investigations into the larger nexus of drug mafia and celebrities.

Mucchad Paanwala is the famous paan shop in the Kemps Corner area of Mumbai.

Its current owner Ramkumar Tiwari – often referred to as Mucchad Paanwala – was called for questioning in a drugs case and arrested.

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede has confirmed the arrest.

Also read — Mumbai’s famed 'Muchhad Paanwala' under NCB scanner

Tiwari was arrested under section 8(c) read with section 20(b)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The charges under these sections are applicable against one who produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State contraband.

Muchhad Paanwala’s name came up during an interrogation of one of his customers, a British national, Karan Sajnani, who was arrested in a drug-related case. Sajnani, residing in the country since over a year, was nabbed along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister.

Tiwari’s father, Shyam Charan Tiwari, hails from a village called Tiwaripur in Prayagraj.

Ramkumar Tiwari came to Mumbai in 1977 and since then he is looking after the business which was started by his father. They are four brothers and all of them and their children together look after the shop and business.

People queue up at the shop in large numbers to buy paan from the Mucchad Paanwala and the customers include celebrities, artistes, actors, businessmen, sportspersons and so on. The shop offers a variety of paans. The varieties of sweet paans include Kolkata Sweet, Gundi sweet, Magai Sweet, Chocolate Sweet, Special Sweet, Pineapple and Raspberry Sweet.