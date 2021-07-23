Multi-agency operation to rescue people form Chiplun, Mahad

A massive and coordinated multi-agency mission has been launched to rescue people from the flood-ravaged Konkan towns of Chiplun and Mahad.

More than 5,000 to 6,000 persons are reported to be stranded in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district and Mahad and Raigad district. According to latest reports, 100 plus stranded people have been rescued from the two towns.

Teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force are aiding the efforts of the Maharashtra government. Around have a dozen people died in Maharashtra in the last two days of rainfall.

The North Konkan district of Raigad and twin South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Satara and Pune have been experiencing heavy rainfall over past few days.

The floods are being described as worst than the one reported in 2005 and 1967.

The catchment area of Koyna dam received heavy downpour. The IMD forecast of heavy rains in parts of Konkan-Western Maharashtra continues. On Thursday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the ground situation.

Also read: Residents take to Twitter to seek help as rains flood Maharashtra's Chiplun town

"Mahabaleshwar has been receiving heavy rainfall. 483 mm rainfall since morning 8.30 am till 1 am night of 23 July Yesterday it was 461 mm in 24 hrs 21-22 July 8.30 am," said KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate Research & Services, Pune.

"Units of the Navy and Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. The Air Force has started rescue work in Ratnagiri," the Chief Minister's Office said.

NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan said that some teams have reached while some are on their way.