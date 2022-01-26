Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 6 rescued

Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 6 rescued

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 26 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 20:57 ist
Firefighters search for survivors in collapsed building in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Six persons, including three women, were rescued after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said. 

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the official said.

A total of 6 persons, including three women, were taken out of the debris. Of them, four, including two women, were admitted to VN Desai Hospital, he said.

The other two, including a woman, were sent to Bhabha Hospital, the official said. All are in stable condition and a search operation was on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris, he said. Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van were sent to the site, the official added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Mumbai
Building Collapse

Related videos

What's Brewing

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 