Mumbai: 11 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

Mumbai: 11 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi; slum area tally rises to 71

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2020, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 18:03 ist
Doctors listen to a resident during a COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Photo by AFP)

The number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 71 after 11 more people tested positive for the disease in the slum area of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Out of the total 71 cases, 18 have so far been reported from Mukund Nagar area of Dharavi, eight from Social Nagar and seven from Muslim Nagar localities, he said.

So far, eight patients from Dharavi have died.

Dharavi is one of the largest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Dharavi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 