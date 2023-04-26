Mumbai: 18 Sudanese nationals arrested in gold smuggling racket

In an intelligence-based operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested 18 Sudanese women and their Indian handler for their involvment in a major gold smuggling racket.

This is one of the most complex operations that the central agency undertook in recent times.

They were arrested after the DRI mounted the operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to them, the suspects were caught on Monday after they landed in Mumbai from different flights emanating from the United Arab Emirates.

A thorough examination of the passengers led to the recovery of a total of 16.36 kg of gold in paste form, gold-cut pieces, and jewellery. The value of the gold is about Rs 10.16 crores.

Most of the recovered gold was found concealed in the body of the suspect passengers making it extremely difficult to detect. Further, during a follow-up search at related premises, 1.42 kg of gold valued approximately at Rs. 85 lakhs along with foreign currency worth Rs. 16 lakhs and Indian currency of Rs. 88 lakhs were also been recovered.

"This is a unique modus operandi busted by the DRI indicating the uphill task faced by the officers of DRI on a regular basis to check the syndicates smuggling gold in various forms into the country," the officials said.

A total of 18 female Sudanese nationals carrying the smuggled gold and one Indian national who is the key person coordinating the movement of passengers have been arrested in this case.

Further investigation is under progress to unravel the complete chain of persons involved in the syndicate responsible for the illegal inflow of gold into the country.