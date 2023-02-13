Mumbai: 7-month pregnant woman killed for dowry, husband arrested

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband and his parents in Dharavi area of Mumbai after a scuffle over dowry, a police official said on Monday.

While her husband and her in-laws claimed she died by suicide, a murder case was registered on the complaint of her father, who arrived in the metropolis from Uttar Pradesh after learning about the death, he said. "Roshni Kanhaiyalal Saroj was found dead in her home in Kamgar Chawl in the early hours of Saturday. She had married Kanhaiyalal a year ago and the latter had allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh and an Enfield Bullet motorcycle as dowry," the police official said.

Also Read | NRI who went missing from Mumbai airport traced within 12 days thanks to 2 alert citizens

"Her parents were not financially sound so gave her a gold chain, ring, and Rs 50,000 during the wedding. Since then Roshni was being harassed in her marital home. After a scuffle the previous night, Roshni, who was seven months pregnant, had called home to inform her father of the incident" he said.

In the early hours of Saturday, she had tried to call her sister but could not contact the latter, and sometime later, at 5:30 am, Roshni was found dead, the Dharavi police station official said. "While her husband and in-laws said she had hanged herself, her father alleged that she was strangled and then hanged to pass the murder off as suicide. Her husband has been arrested for murder. His parents have also been named as accused in the FIR," the official said. Further probe into the incident is underway, he added.