Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 10:25 ist
"This is pre-monsoon rainfall...Neighbouring Thane and Dombivli, too, witnessed moderate rains early morning," the official added. Credit: Reuters Photo

Residents of Mumbai and the adjoining areas woke up to a rainy Saturday as pre-monsoon showers lashed these parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9 mm rainfall during the same period.

"The spell was intense for about 30 minutes in the morning," an IMD official said.

"This is pre-monsoon rainfall...Neighbouring Thane and Dombivli, too, witnessed moderate rains early morning," the official added.

The IMD predicted that the skies are likely to remain generally cloudy and there is a possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in Mumbai.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Maharashtra
monsoon
Rainfall

What's Brewing

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

 