Mumbai and its suburbs receive heavy rainfall

The financial capital of India—Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy overnight rainfall.

However, the suburban train services of the Central Railway and the Western Railway were not affected.

There were traffic jams and the road transport slowed down.

The IMD has forecast rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Also Read | Rains lash Delhi amid flooding in parts of city

Overnight the city and suburbs received over 100 mm rainfall.

“While the Colaba observatory recorded 106.0 mm rainfall, the Santacruz weather station recorded 119.9 mm rainfall. The City and suburbs around received very intense spells of rain during the night, especially between 2:30 to 5:30 am. Heavy to very heavy category."

"Warning continues for 48 hrs. Now light to moderate rains for next 2, to 3 hrs,” KS Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, tweeted.

मुंबई पाउस, 18-07

CLB 106.0 MM

SCZ 119.9 MM

-IMD MUMBAI

City & suburbs and around received very intense spells of rains during night, especially between 2.30 to 5.30 am.

Heavy to very heavy category. Watch pl

Warning cont for 48 hrs.

Now light to mod rains for next 2,3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/7ABkjeX9rC — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 18, 2023

Mumbai’s neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad too are experiencing heavy rainfall.