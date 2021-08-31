Mumbai and North Konkan region receive heavy downpour

The financial capital of Mumbai and the North Konkan belt of Maharashtra is receiving heavy rainfall since the wee hours of Tuesday.

However, there has been no impact on the road, rail and air services.

Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers, they said. Since Monday night, the metropolis, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas received rainfall in the range of 20 mm to 70 mm, a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea between August 30- September 3.

Besides Mumbai, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad, which form the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the forecast, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada too are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos: