Mumbai: Asia’s first lady loco pilot drives Vande Bharat Express

Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Asia, piloted the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Monday.

She was felicitated at platform no.8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the headquarters of Central Railway.

She was thankful for the opportunity to pilot the new age, state-of-the-art technology Vande Bharat Train.

The train departed from Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time.

The crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, coordination with other crew members, and observance of all parameters for running of a train.

Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav became India's first female train driver in 1988. For her achievements, she's been honoured with many awards at State and National level.