Asia’s first lady loco pilot drives Vande Bharat

Mumbai: Asia’s first lady loco pilot drives Vande Bharat Express

The train departed from Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 13 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 23:01 ist
Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Asia,  piloted the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Credit: Central Railway

Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Asia,  piloted the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Monday. 

She was felicitated at platform no.8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the headquarters of Central Railway.

She was thankful for the opportunity to pilot the new age, state-of-the-art technology Vande Bharat Train.

The train departed from Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time. 

The crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, coordination with other crew members, and observance of all parameters for running of a train.

Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav became India's first female train driver in 1988. For her achievements, she's been honoured with many awards at State and National level.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai
loco pilot
Solapur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 