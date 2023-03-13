Mumbai: Asia’s first lady loco pilot drives Vande Bharat Express

Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Asia, piloted the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Monday.
She was felicitated at platform no.8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the headquarters of Central Railway.
She was thankful for the opportunity to pilot the new age, state-of-the-art technology Vande Bharat Train.
The train departed from Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time.
The crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, coordination with other crew members, and observance of all parameters for running of a train.
Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav became India's first female train driver in 1988. For her achievements, she's been honoured with many awards at State and National level.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal
Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises
Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur
India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time
Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'
SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral