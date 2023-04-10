Mumbai: Bank official gets 3-yr sentence for cheating

Mumbai: Bank official gets 3-year sentence for cheating

Special Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar, who presides over a special CBI court, has passed the conviction orders

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 10 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced Bank of Maharashtra's then Assistant General Manager to three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

Special Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar, who presides over a special CBI court, has passed the conviction orders. 

Those convicted are  D.R. Deshpande, then AGM, Bank of Maharashtra; Mukesh M. Shah, Director of SPL Technochem Ltd, Mumbai; and Shreyansh P. Sheth, Director, SPL Technochem Ltd, Mumbai to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.01 crore. 

The court also awarded 3 years' jail term to 5 Directors of private firms -- Dhumil Sheth, Vishal Sheth, Hasmukh Sheth, Vinod Sheth and Manoj B. Shah -- with a fine of Rs 50.5 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on March 18, 2009 on a complaint from the General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra. 

It was alleged that during the year 2007, the accused including its Directors in connivance with  D R Deshpande, then AGM, Bank of Maharashtra had obtained Cash Credit limit of Rs.2.10 crore against hypothecation of inventory and receivables and LC-Inland/Import limit of Rs.5.40 crore from Bank of Maharashtra, Bandra (East) Branch, Mumbai through fraudulent means and on forged documents,” a CBI press statement said. 

Thus, the accused cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 2,69,08,482 plus unapplied interest amounting to Rs 1,04,25,069.      

India News
Crime
Fraud
Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra
CBI

