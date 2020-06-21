BJP leader booked for protest against Chinese products

Mumbai BJP leader protests against Chinese products, booked

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 20:53 ist
Mangled remains of Chinese products are seen lying on a banner that reads 'Boycott Made In China' during a protest by Youth Congress activists over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops, in Kolkata. Credit/PTI Photo

A BJP functionary and several of his supporters were booked by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai for protesting against Chinese products amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

BJP Yuva Morcha Mumbai unit chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and party workers were protesting in front of shops displaying Chinese products in Evershine Nagar locality in Malad, asking them not sell these items, he said.

They also removed some items from the shops and destroyed them as part of the protest, the official added.

"We have taken a suo motu case under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) among others of the IPC. However, no arrests have been made so far," the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Ladakh
India-China border

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 