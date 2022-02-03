Mumbai: BMC Budget focuses on flood control measures ahead of polls

With people of the commercial capital of Mumbai being affected every monsoon, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is focused on flood-control measures which include the rejuvenation of the Mithi River.

In Mumbai, 386 chronic flooding spots have been identified. Various works have been completed to tackle 256 flooding spots and the remaining would be completed before the onset of the 2022 monsoon.

Because of flooding during monsoon and traffic disruptions, the Shiv Sena - which is ruling the BMC for over a quarter of a century - often faces criticism.

With the BMC polls ahead, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray does not want to take any chances and his son and state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, has held a series of meetings with the top brass and Mayor Kishori Pednekar on various measures to be initiated.

During the cloudburst-triggered 26 July 2005 deluge in Mumbai, the Mithi River had flooded resulting in inundation in areas around it.

The Mithi River originates from the outflow of Vihar Lake and receives the overflows from the Powai Lake and flows 18 kms before it meets the Mahim Creek covering 18 kms. On the way, it passes through Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Kalina, Vakola, Bandra-Kurla complex, Dharavi and Mahim.

The rejuvenation of the Mithi River funds mentioned in BMC’s budget for the year 2022-23 was tabled by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

“Till date, 95% of widening and deepening work and 80% of the construction of retaining wall work of Mithi River have been completed, which resulted in an increase in holding capacity by 2 times and carrying capacity by 3 times of Mithi River. The plan for Development and Pollution Control of Mithi River has been prepared and its implementation is proposed in four packages,” the budget document states.

Trash booms attached with pontoon mounted conveyor system will be installed to collect, remove and dispose of floating material from Ghazdharbandh naala, Main Avenue naala, Mogra naala, Oshiwara River, Poisar River, Dahisar River, Vakola River, Mithi River in Mumbai and the works would be completed before the onset of monsoon 2022.

A total of 15 pumps having a capacity of 3000 CuM/Hr each were installed at Hindmata and 18000 CuM/hr capacity pumping along with rising mains arrangement and floodgates was made at Gandhi Market and its downstream to recede water logging in the two chronic spots.

The BMC had been improvising its Storm Water Drain network based on the BRIMSTOWAD Master Plan Report of 1993. As per the upgraded plan, there are 58 Nos. of priority works, out of which 42 works have been completed to date and 13 of works are in progress and 3 works are yet to be started.

