Mumbai building collaps: Death toll shoots to 13

A day after the illegal portion of a British-era building crashed in the Dongri area of Mumbai, the toll has shot up to 13. During the overnight search operations, three more bodies were recovered taking the total number of deaths to 13. Over 20 are feared trapped, while nine persons have been rescued so far and they are undergoing treatment at the government-run Sir JJ Hospital.

"So far, 13 people, including six males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment," Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion, told PTI. "The death toll likely to up further," a BMC official said.

The building, which housed some 15 families, came crashing down a little before noon. Nine people, including a child, were rescued from under the debris. The owner of the building, Abdul Sattar Shaikh, died in the collapse.

The lanes leading to the crash site were so narrow that the rescue operations had to be carried out manually. Earth-moving machines could not be taken inside, while ambulances had to be parked about 50 metres away from the site.

Locals formed human chains to clear the debris. Women from neighbouring buildings dropped towels and bedsheets to the rescuers so that they could be used to clear the rubble.

There are over 500 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai that have been declared "dangerous". However, there was confusion over the ownership of the part of the Kesarbai Building that caved in on Tuesday.

Initially, it was not clear whether the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had jurisdiction over the building. Later, it emerged that the portion of the structure which collapsed was constructed illegally.

Rescue operations by the BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still going on. The BMC has opened a shelter at the Imaabada Municipal Secondary Girls School for the residents of the ill-fated building.

#WATCH National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DAW5js9lCr — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a detailed probe into the collapse.

Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was surrounded by angry locals at the site.

Dongri crash is distressing, says Maharashtra governor

Expressing grief over the Dongri building collapse, Maharashtra governor CH Vidyasagar Rao said that the incident is distressing. “The building collapse incident in Dongri in Mumbai is unfortunate. It is distressing to know that innocent children, women and men have been trapped and that a few people have lost their lives. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Rao said in a statement

(With inputs from PTI)