Mumbai building collapse: Man loses 9 from family

Mumbai building collapse: Man loses 9 from family as rescuers search amid rubble

A resident said he had lost nine family members

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 15:40 ist
Civil authority and rescue personnel search for survivors in the debris. Credit: AFP Photo

Rescue workers in Mumbai frantically searched for survivors beneath the rubble on the morning after a building collapse killed at least 11 people, including eight children, following the first downpour of the monsoon season.

Resident Mohammed Rafiq Siddiqui said he had lost nine family members when a four-story tenement block came down on the adjoining building where he lived late on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Eleven dead as house collapses in Mumbai amid heavy rain

"I left home at 10.30 pm to fetch some milk, but by the time I came home the building had collapsed," Siddiqui told Reuters.

"People came to help us when the building collapsed, the police came, but they couldn't do anything," he said as he stood in the narrow lane where relatives had gathered, desperately hoping that rescuers would find someone alive.

Eight injured people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in Mumbai, as the monsoon moved up India's west coast, and almost every year some buildings collapse in the densely-populated city, due to their poor construction,

Mumbai and its suburbs were likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the weather department said in a daily bulletin.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Building Collapse
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

Why some people get side effects after Covid-19 vaccine

Why some people get side effects after Covid-19 vaccine

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets

First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded

First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded

 