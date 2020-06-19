Mumbai building converted to COVID-19 hospital

Even as Mumbai battles the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, many Mumbaikars are helping others through this adversity. Shreeji Sharan Developers, a builder based in the city, has decided to help in a unique way.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Shreeji Sharan Developers have decided to hand over a newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building complex to the city's municipal body.

The private builder handed over its 19-storey 'Shreeji Paradise' to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to hospitalise COVID-19 patients in the area.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The building, located on SV Road in Malad, has 130 flats, for which it had received an occupation certificate from the state government. It was, in fact, ready to be handed over to the flat owners. "The country is going through a difficult phase right now. It's our responsibility to ensure that we step up and serve the nation to our best abilities. Locally speaking, our area, Malad is a COVID hotspot, where cases would likely double in the next 17 days. When MP Gopal Shetty suggested that we lend the building to the effort, we immediately agreed to do so, said Mehul Sanghavi, the owner of Shreeji Sharan Developers.

"Rather than meet financial goals, we've decided to hand over the building to the municipality to house COVID patients in the area. We have also decided to bear the costs for the buyers, by providing them rent for their flats for the period, from our coffers", he added.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Till now, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with four patients per flat. Their treatment is continuing within the building premises. Gopal Shetty, the MP from Malad, played an essential role in this move.

The Mumbai North lawmaker has been working towards ensuring adequate space for COVID-19 patients in the area. He got in touch with Mehul Sanghvi and convinced him to provide the building for the cause. "We hope that others come forward and collaborate for such gestures, helping us save as many lives as possible," he said. "The building has been given to us as a Corona hospital and quarantine centre. We believe that this first-of-its-kind gesture will help us serve the ailing patients better," said Sanjay Kabre, ward officer from Malad.