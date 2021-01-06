Mumbai Central station to be renamed after Nana Shankarseth

The Mumbai Central railway station is set to be named after Nana Shankarseth, the legendary Maharashtrian businessman and philanthropist.

The Central government has already initiated the process.

“It is a matter of pride that the Mumbai Central railway terminus will be renamed after Nana Shankarseth,” Mumbai South Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said.

According to him, the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has written to him that the process was underway.

The station was renamed from Bombay Central to Mumbai Central in 1997 following the change of Bombay to Mumbai.

In 2018, a resolution was passed to change the station code to MMCT.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra had in March sent a proposal to the Centre.

The Mumbai Central serves as a major stop for both local and inter-city/express trains with separate platforms. It is also a terminal for several long-distance trains including the Rajdhani.

Jagannath Shankarsheth Murkute - also spelled as Jugonnath Nana Shunkersheth – (10 February, 1803 – 31 July, 1865) played a key role in Mumbai’s development.

Nana Shankarseth, like several of his well-known contemporaries, contributed to the city by setting up educational institutions and public buildings.

He was the first Indian member of the Asiatic Society and made large donations to the Victoria & Albert Museum, now known as the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum.

He was one of the founders of the School Society and the Native School of Bombay. He had contributed funds when the Students’ Literary and Scientific Society first opened their girls’ schools.