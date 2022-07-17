100 tonnes of garbage cleared in 100 weeks in Mumbai

Mumbai citizens' initiative clears 100 tonnes of garbage in 100 weeks

The mission was started under the leadership of Dharmesh Barai with active support of Rohan Bhosle

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Navi Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:06 ist
The most common waste seen is thermocol, shoes, and plastic products, they said. Credit: Special arrangement

On August 15, 2020, Independence Day, a group of 3 citizens with similar interests started a small initiative to clean mangroves. 

Little did we know it would become a revolution and attract thousands of people.

On Sunday, they hosted the 100th week of mangroves clean-up drive - and so far they have cleared 100 tonnes of garbage.

The mission was started under the leadership of Dharmesh Barai with active support of Rohan Bhosle, a student of printing technology and Sriram Sankar, a working professional. 

“Mangroves are very important, particularly for Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where rapid development and infrastructure works are in execution,” Barai told DH, coinciding with the 100th week event. Maharashtra’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye too attended the 100st celebrations at the Shiv Mandir near Karave Jetty off the Palm Beach in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. 

Read | Centre approves Maharashta's Rs 433.74 crore legacy waste remediation proposal

"After removing more than 100 tonnes of non-degradable waste in 100 weeks, we have realised that the oceans does not keep anything with itself. There is no such thing as throwing it away. Waste ultimately reaches the beaches or gets trapped in the mangroves. The most common waste we see is thermocol, shoes and plastic products. One of the most harmful waste that we find is the medical wastes such as blood bags, needles, test tubes,” he said. 

Barai said that initial days of cleaning in the mangroves were tough. 

“We did not know how to clean the area and where to dispose of the waste,” he said, adding that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been providing us support since our initial days. 

"They would collect all the garbage we removed from the mangroves. Later we realised that we need to wear gloves to ensure the safety of our volunteers,” he said, adding that over the last couple of years the Mangrove Soldiers have done a great job. 

“Soon people started joining us from social media platforms and word of mouth….colleges, NGOs, corporate offices started to join our drives. Mangroves Foundation of Maharashtra recognised our work and provided us support,” he said. 

Barai’s team also signed an MoU with the Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra. 

In 2022, Environment Life Foundation was officially registered and recognised as an NGO by the government. 

Recently, the Ministry of Jal Shakti acknowledged the efforts taken to protect mangroves and aqua life by the team under the leadership of Barai.

“With ever increasing population and urbanisation, the amount of waste we generate is going to increase.  Properly discarding our waste is every citizen's responsibility. Swaach Bharat is not only our government’s responsibility, we as citizens play an equal part in it. We hope people will come forward and give us their support,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
waste management
Swaach Bharat
Garbage

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

 