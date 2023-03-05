Mumbai: Class 12 student gets Maths paper before exam; 4 booked

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against four persons after a Class 12 student got the Maths question paper of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate minutes before the exam commenced, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College in Dadar area on Friday, when an exam moderator found a student with the Maths question paper on his mobile phone, an official said. The student had forwarded the question paper to another person to get all the answers on his mobile phone minutes before the exam commenced, he said.
Also Read | Class 10 English paper on social media: Source identified, says West Bengal board chief
The student was handed over to the police and an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four persons, three of them students, the official said.
