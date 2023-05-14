Mumbai: Coastal Road to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj

Mumbai: Coastal Road to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde

Earlier, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s family members had requested the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 14 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The ambitious coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Gateway of India here to celebrate the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“The coastal road is Mumbai’s lifeline and we are going to name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road,” he said.

The coastal road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic.

Earlier, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s family members had requested the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her.

