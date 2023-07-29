Mumbai: Conmen pull out real-life 'Special 26' on retired PWD official, flee with Rs 36 lakh loot

Taking inspiration from Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi film Special 26, a gang of six conmen, impersonating police officers, barged into a house of a retired PWD official in the Airoli area last week. Shockingly, the accused managed to walk away with valuables worth Rs 36 lakh, reported the Times of India.

In this real-life Special 26, the gang of six posed as officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and were 'searching' the home of the retired official, Kantilal Yadav. A criminal case has been filed against the accused men.

The gang led by a bearded man claimed to be from the ACB, told Yadav that a complaint has been registered against him and his house needs to be searched. Later, the man seized Yadav and his wife's mobile phone and made them sit beside him, while the others scoured through the 3-BHK flat. They also asked Yadav's wife to hand over the cupboard keys. Yadav insisted the bearded man show his identity card. However, his request was turned down, saying it will be done once the search is complete.

Meanwhile, the remaining five accused who were rummaging through the cupboards, pulled out a gold chain worth Rs 3.80 lakh, Rs 25.25 lakh cash, a diamond ring worth Rs 40,000, a ring and a bracelet with a combined price of Rs 4.20 lakh, two wrist watches worth Rs 10,000, and a diamond-studded gold mangalsutra costing Rs 80,000.

The gang stuffed all the valuables in a leather bag kept on the cupboard and fled from the spot.