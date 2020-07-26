Mumbai constable dies of Covid-19; police toll now 54

Mumbai constable dies of Covid-19; city police's toll now 54

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI/file

With the death of a 40-year-old constable on Sunday, the number of Mumbai Police personnel who succumbed to COVID-19 grew to 54, an official said.

The constable, who died on Sunday, was attached to the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station, he said.

"He was on leave from last month after symptoms of Covid-19 were found in him. Later, he tested positive for the infection and was admitted to St George Hospital and within two days shifted to Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra," Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector of WTT police station, said.

"On Friday, his health started deteriorating and he was put on ventilator support. However, he died on Sunday," he said.

According to police, he also suffered from diabetes and hypertention.

In the second week of June, the constable's mother and sister had also tested positive and were admitted to a hospital in Sion.

"Even they could not survive and died in the last week of June. The constable was a resident of police quarters in Dongri and is survived by his wife, two children and a younger brother," the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Police
Death
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

 