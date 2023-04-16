Mumbai: Cop holds bonnet as drivers drags him 20 kms

In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly under the influence of drugs dragged a traffic branch cop on a speeding car’s bonnet in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The constable, Siddeshwar Mali, a 37-year-old police constable, is safe.

The suspect was identified as Aditya Bembde, a 22-year-old youth.

On Saturday, Mali, who was on bandobast duty in the wake of visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wanted to stop the vehicle at Koparkhairane-Vashi on suspicion of being under influence, however, the suspect did not stop and wanted to run over the cop. Using presence of mind, the policeman clung to the bonnet. The suspect, instead of stopping, drove till Gavhan phata, located about 20 km away.

When the car slowed, the constable fell down while other policemen nabbed the driver. He was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.