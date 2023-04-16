Mumbai: Cop holds bonnet as drivers drags him 20 kms

Mumbai: Cop holds bonnet as drivers drags him 20 kms

The accused, identified as Aditya Bhende, 23, of Nerul town, has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder and will be produced before a court on April 16

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Navi Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly under the influence of drugs dragged a traffic branch cop on a speeding car’s bonnet in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai on Saturday. 

The constable, Siddeshwar Mali, a 37-year-old police constable, is safe. 

The suspect was identified as Aditya Bembde, a 22-year-old youth. 

Also Read: UP: 6 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

On Saturday, Mali, who was on bandobast duty in the wake of visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wanted to stop the vehicle at Koparkhairane-Vashi on suspicion of being under influence, however, the suspect did not stop and wanted to run over the cop. Using presence of mind, the policeman clung to the bonnet. The suspect, instead of stopping, drove till Gavhan phata, located about 20 km away.

When the car slowed, the constable fell down while other policemen nabbed the driver. He was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Mumbai police
Crime
Traffic police
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

 