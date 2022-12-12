Mumbai cop injured in fire on police station premises

A police constable was injured in a fire that broke out in one of the rooms on the premises of Kherwadi police station in suburban Bandra on Monday, police said. The exact cause of the incident which occurred around 1 pm is being investigated. The injured constable was rushed to hospital for treatment, a police official said.
