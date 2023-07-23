Mumbai cops receive hoax call of explosive-laden tanker heading towards Goa

The Mumbai Police on Sunday received a call claiming an explosive-laden tanker was headed towards Goa, an official said, adding the call turned out to be a hoax.
An unidentified person called up the Director General of the Police control room in Mumbai in the afternoon and said a tanker filled with explosives was on the Mumbai-Goa highway.
Also Read | Hoax call triggers security scare at Lucknow's Hazratganj metro station
Police intercepted the tanker, whose description was given by the caller, at Sangameshwar, 290 km from Mumbai, in Ratnagiri district, the official said.
Police checked the tanker but didn't find any suspicious material and allowed it to proceed with the onward journey, he added.
Further investigation is under way.
