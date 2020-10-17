Mumbai court orders FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister

The Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court on Friday ordered registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts.

The FIR was ordered after a private complaint was filed stating that Ranaut was “creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred”.

Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts. pic.twitter.com/U1p17CEnUs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

More to follow...