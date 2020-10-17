Court orders FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut, sister

Mumbai court orders FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 14:48 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court on Friday ordered registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts.

The FIR was ordered after a private complaint was filed stating that Ranaut was “creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred”.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kangana Ranaut
Maharashtra
Mumbai

What's Brewing

India's active Covid-19 cases below 8L after 1.5 months

India's active Covid-19 cases below 8L after 1.5 months

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

 