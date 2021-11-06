Sachin Vaze sent to police custody till Nov 13

Mumbai court sends Sachin Vaze to police custody till November 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 13:47 ist
Sachin Vaze. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mumbai's Esplanade Court has sent Sachin Vaze to police custody till November 13 in connection with an extortion case.

Vaze, the 49-year-old assistant police inspector, was dismissed from service after his arrest in March this year in the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

More to follow...

Sachin Vaze
Mumbai
India News

