Mumbai court sends Sachin Vaze to police custody till November 13

Mumbai's Esplanade Court has sent Sachin Vaze to police custody till November 13 in connection with an extortion case.

Vaze, the 49-year-old assistant police inspector, was dismissed from service after his arrest in March this year in the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos