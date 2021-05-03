Mumbai daily Covid-19 cases drop below 3,000-mark

Mumbai's single-day Covid-19 cases dropped below the 3,000-mark on Wednesday, but so have the number of tests being conducted.

During the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 2,624 cases and 78 deaths while the larger Mumbai metropolitan region recorded 6,680 cases and 195 deaths.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 48,621 cases and 567 deaths taking the progressive total to 47,71,022 and 70,8451, respectively.

However, as the Mumbai cases came down, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to increase the testing.

Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the city’s highest single-day testing from March 2020 till February 10, 2021 — when the second wave hit Mumbai — was 24,500.

“However, immediately thereafter, our testing was more than doubled and touched 56,000 tests on a single day in April 2021. Our average daily testing in the month of April was nearly 44,000 per day,” he said.

Chahal pointed out that the testing figures have fallen in the last few days from 50,000-plus to 38,000 day before and 28,000 on Sunday.

“It’s likely to fall further during weekends. Our aggressive testing policy has resulted in reduction of positivity rate. This might have reduced the natural demand for home collection of swabs by our citizens in the last few days. We need to increase the testing to 40,000 per day, at least, if not more,” he said.