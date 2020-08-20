Mumbai doctor who lost husband to Covid-19 forms support group

In a unique initiative to deal with issues related to Covid-19, a Mumbai-based doctor, who lost her husband to the deadly viral pandemic, has launched a support group for relatives of patients who lost their lives.

Dr Rajini Jagtap has floated 'Staying Alive' with a motto - "you don't need to fight your grief alone, even though the virus expects you to maintain distance" and it is "for people who have lost a loved one to Covid-19".

The initiative will hold its first Zoom meeting this Sunday.

Dr Rajini (53) lost her husband Dr Shridhar Jagtap (60) to Covid-19 on July 7. They have two sons - one based in Singapore and another in Thane that neighbours Mumbai.

A civic doctor, Dr Rajini was involved in setting up the Covid Care Centre in Mulund, while Dr Shridhar had taken up private practice.

When Dr Shridhar passed away, she too tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone through emotional trauma.

"I lost my husband, soulmate and best friend to Covid-19 on July 7. With my children and relatives far away, an ailing mother, as well as my own Covid-19 positive status, I had to deal with immense grief, sense of loss, hopelessness and guilt," she said.

Dr Jagtap adds, "Dealing with this alone was difficult to say the least and in the days that followed, I cried, prayed, meditated, and tried my best to find focus and reason for myself to continue living, not just existing!"

She said that 'Staying Alive' is a venture born out of immense personal grief and the knowledge that she is not alone. There are thousands that have lost their loved ones... and have lost hope.

"I sought the help of my lovely friend and psychologist Divya Andar in forming this group along with Ramya Ramesh and I do hope that my grief can be channelized into making somebody feel that, where there's life, there's hope!!"

I have also invited my friend Unmesh Masurkar, Art of Living Trainer to join in. My bestie, Dr Bina, who is a qualified anesthesiologist, but has found her calling as a nutrition and fitness expert is part of the team," she said.

The aim is to help out people deal with the situation.