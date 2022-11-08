Mumbai doctors reconstruct tongue of cancer patient

In a medical feat, doctors at Pune-based Apollo Spectra Hospital re-constructed a new tongue for a patient who lost his tongue due to tongue cancer.

This new tongue was created from the person's pectoral muscle present in the chest.

A team consisting of Dr Prafulla Pradhan, General, and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Kamlesh Bokil, Oncology Surgeon, and Dr Amit Mule, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon carried out this complex but successful tongue reconstruction surgery.

Sudhir Kamble (56) living in Sangli district of Maharashtra. A few months ago, his tongue was injured. As the wound was small, the patient did not pay much attention to it. But as the wound gradually worsened, he showed it to a local doctor and didn’t get that much-needed relief. However, nothing mattered. He could not open his mouth due to increasing ulcers associated with bleeding and wounds in his mouth. He was having trouble even eating.

However, the patient was referred to Apollo Spectra Hospital in Pune for further treatment.

Dr Pradhan said that biopsy test revealed that the patient had tongue cancer. “After the MRI test, it was necessary to remove the tongue as the cancer had spread to the entire tongue. Accordingly, the doctor decided to perform surgery. By doing a total glossectomy, the patient's tongue was removed and a new one was created,” he said.

Said Dr Bokil: “The cases of oral cancer are surging now. Due to the consumption of tobacco products, more and more patients with mouth cancer, especially tongue cancer, are being detected. Tongue cancer is more common in men between the ages of 30 and 50. Mouth and tongue cancer can be avoided if people stay away from cigarettes, gutkha, mawa, and other tobacco products.”

“Due to the efforts of doctors, Sudhir has got a new life. He will now be able to speak again with the new tongue,” said the patient relative Babasaheb Kamble.