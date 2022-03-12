Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 4.5 cr seized, 116 people arrested by ANC in February

At least 116 people were arrested and drugs worth over Rs 4.5 crore were seized by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch in February, an official said on Saturday.

The ANC had recovered ganja worth over Rs 38 lakh, heroine valued at Rs 1.80 lakh, cocaine worth Rs 1.8 crore, charas worth Rs 1.15 crore, mephedrone valued at Rs 72 lakh and other narcotic substances worth over Rs 45 lakh, the official said.

As many as 97 FIRs were registered and 116 people arrested in connection with these seizures from different parts of the city and suburban areas, he said. The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos: