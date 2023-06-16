Mumbai: Electric bus of BEST catches fire in depot

Mumbai: Electric bus of BEST catches fire in depot; working to identify cause, says Tata Motors

The fire started around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single decker e-bus manufactured by Tata Motors.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An electric air-conditioned bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire while parked in a depot in suburban Malvani on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire started around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single decker e-bus manufactured by Tata Motors, said a BEST spokesperson.

Also Read | Shakti scheme: Private bus operators in Bengaluru begin to feel the pinch

"The fire brigade was called immediately and the fire was doused," he added.

The bus, hired from a private contractor, had completed a 53 km run since Friday morning on route no 359 and arrived at the depot around 1 pm, the spokesperson said.

"Officials are investigating the cause of the fire," he added.

A civic official said the fire started in the AC unit installed on the roof of the bus. As the bus was empty, nobody was injured, he added.

In a statement Tata Motors confirmed the incident.

"We have taken immediate action and will closely work with the local authorities to identify the cause and accordingly take remedial actions," the firm's spokesperson said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Buses
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 