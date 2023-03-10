Mumbai: Fire breaks out in studio inside Film City

A major fire broke out in a studio in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. There was no report of anyone getting injured as of now, he added. The fire started around 4.30 pm, and eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, the official said.
The fire on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city in Mumbai has now been declared a Level III fire. No injuries reported. Fire fighting operations underway.
-With ANI inputs
