Mumbai: Fire breaks out in studio inside Film City

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in studio inside Film City

The fire started around 4.30 pm, and eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 10 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out in a studio in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. There was no report of anyone getting injured as of now, he added. The fire started around 4.30 pm, and eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, the official said.

The fire on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city in Mumbai has now been declared a Level III fire. No injuries reported. Fire fighting operations underway.

-With ANI inputs

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
film city

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 