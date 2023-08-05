5 Cong workers held for throwing ink at BMC official

Mumbai: Five Congress workers held for throwing ink at BMC official during protest against corruption

They will be produced in court on Sunday.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 05 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 22:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Five Congress workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing ink at a BMC engineer in his office in suburban Deonar as part of a protest against civic corruption, a Mumbai police official said.

The Congress had held protest marches at all BMC wards, including M East ward where the incident happened, during the day, the Deonar police station official said.

"While speaking to BMC engineer Anil Jadhav in his cabin, one of the protesting Congress workers, identified as the party's youth wing district chief Arif Sayyed, threw ink on the civic official and threatened him. Sayyed and those accompanying him were nabbed by BMC security personnel there," he said.

On Jadhav's complaint, a case was registered against five persons under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The five persons will be produced in court on Sunday, the police official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMC
Mumbai
India News
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

 