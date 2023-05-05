Mumbai: Five injured in wall collapse in Versova

Mumbai: Five injured in wall collapse in Versova

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, a civic official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2023, 20:14 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 20:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons including four minors were injured after a portion of the parapet collapsed at a residential building in suburban Versova on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

Four of them were in the 16-17 age group while another was 23 years old, he said.

Three of them were admitted to a private hospital and two to a civic hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, he added.

Read | Mumbai's Marine Drive to get a seaside plaza

A portion of the parapet on the second floor of Silver Streak apartment on Yari Road collapsed around 4.30 pm.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, the official said.

The precariously hanging portion of the parapet was later removed and the area near the road was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 