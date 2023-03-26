Mumbai: 5 women hospitalised after fire in high-rise

Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise

Among the women, there were three senior citizens who were also hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 26 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 14:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said.

The fire broke out in the gound-plus-14 storey building in Mhada Colony in Karve Nagar at 9:26am and was doused some 45 minutes later, he said.

"The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the common meter cabin on the ground floor as well as the electric duct. Fire brigade and police personnel arrived at the spot and rescued five persons who were trapped," he said.

"They have been hospitalised after suffering injuries and suffocation from smoke inhalation. Their condition is stable," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Fire
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 