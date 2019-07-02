Mumbai floods, famed never-say-die spirit floats

Heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Tuesday flooded its roads and crippled its rail lines, but the famed "we'll get through this just fine" spirit of the metropolis, as always, remained afloat.

From posting messages on social media platforms offering help to actually stopping their vehicles mid-road to give lifts to the stranded, the Mumbaikar on Tuesday was his usual warm self even as everything around was all gloomy and wet.

"A little late but still. If anyone is stuck at Veera Desai road or Amboli (Andheri West) please feel free to stay at my place till the rain subsides. DM me and I shall get message the address. *People please retweet?* #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive#," tweeted Bibhash Chatterjee.

Another citizen Bihan Sengupta, who works as a sports scribe, too offered help.

"Alert: People stuck near Sasmira Road, Worli, please feel free to come over. DM for details. can provide tea/coffee and snacks. Can't offer anything else cause my maid is a horrible cook. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiSaga #mumbailocal #MumbaiTraffic," tweeted Sengupta.

People offered lifts while some pooled cabs.

"I was going to work to Mantralaya (state secretariat) on my motorcycle. On the way I gave a lift to a person in need," said Neelesh Joshi, who stays in Parel in central Mumbai and was headed to south Mumbai.

Government agencies too pitched in to ensure not all, especially hope, was swept away in the downpour.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) offered breakfast to stranded commuters at Thane station.

Rain fury claimed 27 lives in Maharashtra, including 18 in a wall collapse in Mumbai, while the authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses.

However, for some, taking to the street to earn the day's bread was essential.

An auto-rickshaw driver in suburban Mankhurd said he would struggle to make ends meet if he did not drive even for a day.

"Rain or no rain, my life is dependent on driving autos. So I hit the road as I have to repay my loan," he said.