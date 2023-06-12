Mumbai: Four feared drowned off Juhu beach

Four persons were feared drowned along the Juhu Koliwada coast as the financial capital of Mumbai witnessed heavy winds and tidal waves as the 'Biparjoy' cyclonic storm passed by Maharashtra on Monday.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed the incident.

While two persons were rescued by the public, four people are still missing along the Arabian Sea.

“Search and rescue operations are under way,” the Disaster Management Unit of BMC said.

It may be mentioned that the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre has warned people to stay away from the shores, besides urging fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

The IMD said: “Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off the North Maharashtra coast on 12-14 June."

"Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the North Maharashtra coast during the above mentioned period.”

In a forecast, KS Hosalikar, Scientist, and Head-IMD Pune said: “As per latest IMD reports very dense clouds are observed over North Konkan and Mumbai.”

Parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) encountered heavy winds and light showers on Sunday night and Monday.

Air India in a statement said: “Inclement weather conditions (on Sunday evening) and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions.”

IndiGo in a statement said: “ Due to weather conditions, flight departures and arrivals in Mumbai are impacted. Please keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport.”