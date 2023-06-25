Mumbai: Four held for death of two labourers in drain

Four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of two labourers who drowned in a drain amid heavy rains in suburban Govandi here, police said on Sunday.

The labourers entered a drain near Govandi bus depot amid heavy rains in the locality on Saturday afternoon and were washed away, an official said.

The fire bridge fished out the two men and they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased men, the police have arrested four persons, including the labour contractor, for not providing any safety gear to the victims, the official said.

A case under section 304 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.