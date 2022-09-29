Mumbai gearing up for Durga Puja festivities

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) -- which is home to a lot of Bengalis -- is gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja, which is returning with a bang after two years.

The history of Durga Puja in Mumbai is more than a century old.

In 2020 and 2021, the celebrations were a low-key affair because of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown and restrictions. However, now that the restrictions have been lifted, the Durga Puja would be on a grand scale.

In the MMR, comprising Mumbai and parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – nearly 100-odd Sarvajanik Durga Pujas are held.

This year, the Durga Puja festival starts on October 1 (Saturday) – which is Maha Shasthi – and ends on 5 October 5 (Wednesday) which is Vijaya Dashami.

One of the oldest Durga Pujas of Mumbai is held in Kalbadevi -- which is predominantly organised by goldsmiths and artisans.

Some of the popular pandals include the Durgautsov at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the pandals by the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Juhu and Bombay DurgaBari Samiti. Several Bollywood personalities too organise Durga Puja.

The Bengali population in this metropolis and its suburbs is nearly five to six lakh, according to an estimate. Such is the dedication to culture that in a far-flung suburb like Vasai there are four Durga poojas – Pragati, Pragatisheel, Kaplataru and Bassein Bengal Club.

“Wherever Bengalis have settled, they have Durga Puja....it started as a small event during the British era and now it has expanded,” said Subroto Roy, the President of Pragati, adding that the biggest of the Durga Pujas are held in pockets like Vasai-Virar, Dadar-Parel, Mira Road-Bhayender, Chembur, Thane city, Vashi, Ambernath, Seawoods, Andheri-Bandra, Grant Road and so on.

According to Roy, this time around, Pragati would have a theme revolving around 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"It's a time when we all meet...It's about 'bhog' (community lunch), music, dance, literature and, of course, food can’t be missed," said Rimi Bhowmick.

"The spectrum is very wide and it is that time when all of us come together,” said Subrata Das, a long-time MMR resident, who is also involved in several social causes.

"We try to help out the needy. We distribute foodgrains in tribal villages and hamlets in Thane-Palghar belt, distribute clothes and so on. All these are part of the voluntary service," said Debasish Saha.