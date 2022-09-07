Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Visarjan, security tightened

Amid tight security arrangements and aerial surveillance, thousands of idols of Lord Ganesh would be immersed in Mumbai on September 9, marking the culmination of Ganeshutsav.

The Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have made arrangements for the final day of the 10-day-long festival.

According to the BMC, many ministers, foreign dignitaries, foreign citizens and dignitaries visit Girgaon Chowpatty to witness the immersion.

The Tourism Department has erected an air-conditioned pavilion for foreign tourists to witness the immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Also Read | Innovative Ganesh idol immersion in Kolhapur

This event is scheduled from 6 pm onwards.

Foreigners will also be made familiar with Maharashtrian culture as they would be welcomed by wrapping a pheta around their head.

Additionally, the Directorate of Tourism is approaching nearby 4 and 5 star hotels asking them to support the initiative so that similar experiences can be provided to foreigners staying there. So far, 65 tourists from Thailand have registered for this experience.

This year the festival has been grand after the Maharashtra government removed all curbs related to Covid-19.

The celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were a low-key affair because of the pandemic.

In Mumbai, there are 73 natural immersion sites and 153 artificial immersion sites.

As many as 786 life guards have been deployed in immersion sites, according to the BMC.

Forty-five motor boats and 39 German boats would be available at immersion points besides 3,069 floodlights and 71 search lights.