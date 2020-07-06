Mumbai gets 1 lakh Rapid Antigen kits as virus rages on

Mumbai gets 1 lakh Rapid Antigen kits as virus surges

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Jul 06 2020, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 11:59 ist
Rapid antigen test (RAT) kits for COVID-19 coronavirus are pictured at a testing centre. Credit: AFP Photo

As Maharashtra grapples with a big coronavirus spike, Mumbai's civic body has procured one lakh Rapid Antigen testing kits for diagnosing Covid-19 cases.

These kits have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

 

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), that has adopted a universal testing policy, to control the pandemic, is targeting different areas.Ss far as the Rapid Antigen tests are concerned, the focus is on five wards - P/South (Goregaon),  P/North (Malad),  R/South (Kandivli),  R/Central (Borivli West) and R/North (Dahisar) besides all medical colleges and containment zones. Gradually, more areas will be covered.

"The test is recommended for all symptomatic Covid-19 suspects and asymptomatic high-risk contacts with comorbidities," BMC officials said.  

 

If the test is negative in a symptomatic Covid-19 suspect,  then the second sample will be taken for Reverse Transcription Polymerise Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)  test. 

According to BMC officials, so far, 724 tests have been done. 

It is estimated that every day around 2,000 Rapid Antigen tests will be conducted. Currently, the BMC is conducting about 3,500-5,000  RT-PCR tests daily. 

While RT-PCR takes almost eight hours to give results, the antigen-based test that uses nasal swab samples are out within 30 minutes. There are plans for Covid-19 frontline workers to also undergo the test.

