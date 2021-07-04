Mumbai gets a jumbo toilet with free Wi-Fi

The financial capital of Mumbai has got its biggest jumbo toilet complex.

And a surprise - it has a free Wi-Fi facility as well!

Beautifully designed and thematically coloured, the public toilet is located near the Tashkent Bakery opposite BMW showroom at Juhu Galli at Andheri West area of Mumbai.

The two-storeyed public lavatory has 88 toilet seats spread across two floors – making it the biggest in the area under the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It is spread in an area of 4,000 sq ft and is built on a municipal land.

Thanks to the efforts of Congress corporator Meher Mohsin Haider, the toilet could be completed at a time when Mumbai is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

“It is the biggest such facility in Mumbai. It has all the modern facilities and an efficient cleaning system,” said Haider, who is also the BMC’sm member of works committee (suburbs).

Elaborating further, Haider said that the upper floor is for men while the ground floor is reserved for ladies. Four toilet blocks are reserved for physically-challenged persons. “We have also created a small garden,” said Haider, adding that it was designed by Ridhi Associates.

Known for innovative ideas, Haider has earlier built a 55-seater lavatory near the Gilbert Hill in Mumbai – which was so far the biggest.